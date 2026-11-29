The Red Devils have failed to win any of their three games under the new boss.

It’s now three games without a win to start life at Manchester United for new manager Mauricio Pochettino, who confessed the job has been “tougher than expected” in its first few weeks.in the Champions League that has left United in utter chaos, with fans left wondering where their next win will come from—or if they will ever taste victory again.

The 4–0 loss to Brentford on Saturday was particularly bruising for Pochettino, who did not shy away from the challenge he faces turning things around.

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“When we conceded the first shot on target, we concede. It was tough for the players to respond. We are disappointed; it’s so painful, the result. Four shots on target, four goals.