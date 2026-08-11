Man Utd Draw 4-4 With Aston Villa as Carrick Future Remains Uncertain

Manchester United came back from two goals down twice to draw 4-4 with Aston Villa, but Michael Carrick's future remains in doubt after another defensive collapse.

Manchester United fought back from two goals down twice to secure a dramatic 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday, but the result leaves manager Michael Carrick under intense pressure heading into the November international break.

United conceded after just four minutes and were 2-0 down inside the opening minutes, marking the fifth consecutive match in which they trailed by two goals. Never before had the Red Devils been two goals behind so early in a Premier League fixture. Villa took the lead through Alysson in the first minute, capitalizing on a mistake from goalkeeper Senne Lammens who let the shot slip between his legs.

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Nicolas Jackson doubled the advantage in the fourth minute after Lammens parried Alysson's shot straight to him. United responded before halftime when Youri Tielemans lashed home against his former club, assisted by Noussair Mazraoui.

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United Concede Twice in Quick Succession

However, history repeated itself early in the second half as United conceded twice in quick succession. Diogo Dalot's rash challenge on Alysson gave away a penalty, which John McGinn converted confidently, sending Zion Suzuki the wrong way. Leon Goretzka then tapped in from close range after embarrassing defending from a set piece, making it 4-2 to Villa. United looked defeated as they entered stoppage time still two goals behind, but substitute Patrick Dorgu inspired a remarkable turnaround.

He assisted Joshua Zirkzee in the 92nd minute with a fine cross, pulling one back. Then, in the 96th minute, Dorgu headed home an unmarked equalizer from a corner, sending Old Trafford into raptures and sparing Carrick's blushes. Carrick's side has now conceded 30 goals across all competitions and has won just three of their opening 15 matches, leaving them 18th in the Premier League table. The defensive record is increasingly dismal, with players consistently making amateur errors.

Defensive Errors Plague Manchester United Squad

Lammens, who performed well last season, has visibly lost confidence, while Dalot produced another disaster-class at left back, tormented by Villa's forwards. CEO Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox celebrated in the directors' box after the late comeback, while Villa boss Unai Emery stormed off down the tunnel before the final whistle. If Carrick is finally replaced, his successor's first task will be fixing an atrocious defense.

The draw, while thrilling, does little to ease the uncertainty surrounding Carrick's future.