Man uses drone to warn surfer of shark circling beneath him off California coast

Drone video captured the terrifying moment when the shark begins circling the surfer, who appears oblivious to the marine predator below.

Drone video captured the terrifying moment when the shark begins circling the surfer, who appears oblivious to the marine predator below. Drone video captured near Seascape Beach in Aptos shows the surfer sitting on his board as a murky shape emerges in the distance.

The shark can then be seen closing in on him and begins circling the surfer, who appears oblivious to the marine predator below. At one point, the shark comes right up behind the surfer, leading to some tense moments, before peeling away.on his Instagram page and explained that he used his drone to alert the surfer, identified as"Rex," by revving its motors.

Bertocchini said the surfer got out of the water after the encounter and told him he grew up surfing in the area and has been seeing more sharks near Seascape Beach over the years, Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

"This one stood out because it appeared more investigative than the average encounter I typically see. I am glad the shark and surfer left without any further contact," Bertocchini said.





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