Man United Stage Stunning Comeback to Beat Roma 3-2 in Champions League

Manchester United overturned a first-half deficit to defeat Roma 3-2 thanks to Matheus Cunha's late winner, while Barcelona easily beat Aston Villa 3-0.

Manchester United secured a dramatic 3-2 victory over AS Roma at Old Trafford on a memorable evening in the Champions League. The result saved manager Michael Carrick from immediate scrutiny after a difficult start to his tenure. The win followed a tense period where the team looked likely to suffer another disappointing defeat.

Cunha Delivers Late Winner

Matheus Cunha emerged as the hero by scoring the decisive goal late in the match. His finish sparked an eruption of noise from the stands that rivaled historic European nights. The atmosphere was electric, reminiscent of the famous comeback against Lyon two seasons prior. Cunha's performance included a penalty conversion after an initial miss, shifting the momentum entirely.

Also read Manchester United Suffer Early Defeat to Roma as Aston Villa Struggle at Barcelona

Carrick Saves Job With Comeback

Michael Carrick faced intense pressure and fan boos following a poor first-half display. The Stretford End was quick to voice dissatisfaction before the team turned the game around. After the final whistle, fans serenaded Carrick, acknowledging the manager's role in the recovery. He accepted the applause with fist bumps, showing relief at avoiding a crisis.

Roma Fight Until Final Whistle

AS Roma refused to surrender, throwing everything forward in the dying minutes. They benefited from a red card to Manchester United when Matheus Cunha received a second yellow for an aggressive tackle. Despite playing with ten men, the hosts held their nerve until the referee blew the final whistle. The result leaves Roma with a hard-fought point or loss depending on the aggregate.

Advertisement

Barcelona Ease Past Aston Villa

Elsewhere in the competition, Barcelona defeated Aston Villa 3-0 with a comfortable performance. Raphinha scored twice to secure the victory for the Spanish side. Aston Villa failed to capitalize on numerous chances, particularly during a strong first-half showing. The win helps Barcelona regain form after their previous defeat to Paris Saint-Germain.

Villa Missed Critical Opportunities

Aston Villa manager Flick's side struggled to finish clearly despite dominating possession at times. Key players like Ollie Watkins failed to convert, leaving the team frustrated. The match highlighted the margin for error in high-stakes European fixtures. Villa now sits on three wins from four matches, maintaining a solid position in the standings.