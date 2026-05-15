Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's wealth falls by £1.8billion, Ineos value declines, and he nears final say on next head coach

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a minority owner of Man United, witnessed his net worth drop by £1.8billion in the past year, according to the new Sunday Times Rich List. Meanwhile, his petrochemicals giant Ineos reported a significant decrease in value following a £515.7 million loss and cost-cutting measures at Man United.

Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe 's net worth dropped by £1.8billion over the past year, according to the new Sunday Times Rich List . Ineos , Ratcliffe's petrochemicals giant, has seen a substantial decrease in value caused by rising debt, falling revenues, and a £515.7 million loss.

Ratcliffe's Ineos running has led to cost-cutting at Man United, resulting in the sacking of hundreds of staff. Ratcliffe's controversial immigration remarks also caused Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to criticize his remarks. Ratcliffe recently partnered with Shell to explore new oil and gas opportunities off the coast of the United States. He aims to hedge his bets and has the final say on Man United's next head coach





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Man United Sir Jim Ratcliffe Ineos Sunday Times Rich List Wealth Drop Cost-Cutting Immigration Remarks Hedge Bets Final Say

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Man United minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's net worth drops by £1.8bnThe Sunday Times Rich List reveals that Sir Jim Ratcliffe, a minority owner of Manchester United, has seen a significant drop in his wealth, with his net worth estimated to have fallen by £1.8billion over the past year.

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