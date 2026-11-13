Manchester United Hires Mauricio Pochettino After USMNT Exit

Manchester United appointed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach after activating a $10 million buyout clause, ending his USMNT tenure just months after he signed an extension through 2030.

Manchester United hired Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on Friday, with the club activating a $10 million buyout clause in his U.S. Soccer contract to complete the move.

The 54-year-old Argentine leaves the U.S. men's national team after signing a contract extension in August to remain with the program through the 2030 World Cup. Pochettino will finish his USMNT tenure over the next week as the team faces Haiti in the CONCACAF Nations League quarterfinals. He is set to depart for Old Trafford next week. The news of his hiring at Manchester United became official Friday morning.

Also read Mauricio Pochettino To Coach US Before Taking Over Manchester United

Manchester United Appoint Pochettino After Firing Carrick

United's appointment comes one day after the club fired Michael Carrick for overseeing United's worst league start in 40 years. The 20-time English champion sits 18th in the Premier League after 10 games, in the relegation zone. United said the 54-year-old Argentine was renowned for his high-intensity, attacking style of football, his dedication to building strong, cohesive teams, and his outstanding record of developing individual players.

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The club said he had consistently performed at the highest level of football across multiple leagues. Pochettino took over the U.S. team in the fall of 2024 and led the co-host Americans to the round of 16 at this year's World Cup. His departure raised the question of why he signed a new deal with U.S. Soccer if he wanted to coach in the Premier League again.

I think they know that it's not too many opportunities that happen in your career like a side like Manchester United, he said. Of course, when that arrives, it's difficult to turn down that situation. Pochettino said the contract was built with protections for the federation as well as for himself, in case either side felt there was an opportunity or need to move on.

I think we were very committed and we never thought that that happened too quick, he said. But it was for both parties, also to help the federation. Just in case that didn't work, our new commitment for four years, to give the possibility not to suffer too much. An emotional Pochettino called the decision to leave the U.S. men's national program a tough one Friday, and at times wiped away tears from his eyes.

Pochettino Reflects On Emotional Departure From U.S. Soccer

He joked that it is usually a coach who has just been fired that is crying because you want to stay. Pochettino didn't address his future with Manchester United, but expressed hope that he left an impact on the human being when it comes to his time with the USMNT. Impact I think for us is to be a good partner, he said. Trying to, through the vision of the federation, in that case, is to add our quality.

Our knowledge about the game, about how we see the things and to be part of this family. Hope in Manchester United that happens the same. There is tremendous talent in the U.S. player pool from the youth teams through to the senior team, and it's one of the reasons we have so much belief for the future of U.S. Soccer, Pochettino said in a statement.

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U.S. Soccer Searches For New National Team Coach

The USSF is likely to sound out Pep Guardiola's interest and could also consider elevating Under-23 coach Steve Cherundolo, a former national team defender. Cherundolo will lead a senior national team training camp next month with players mostly from Major League Soccer. USSF CEO JT Batson and chief operating officer Dan Helfrich will lead the search, assisted by women's national team coach Emma Hayes and former American defender Oguchi Onyewu, a member of the USSF staff.

Mauricio has left a lasting mark on U.S. Soccer through his leadership, professionalism and commitment to our players and culture, Batson said in a statement. What we are most proud of goes beyond the wins. He and his staff raised standards, strengthened our culture and created clearer connections from the youth national teams to the senior team.

Pochettino Takes Over United Following Previous Managerial Struggles

After winning the French title with Paris Saint-Germain, Pochettino takes a job that has proved too big for a succession of managers since Ferguson led the team to a record 13 Premier League titles. Two Champions League-winning coaches Louis van Gaal and Jose Mourinho failed to meet United's expectations, while David Moyes and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also struggled.

In 2022, arguably Pochettino's greatest achievement was turning Tottenham into a serial title contender in the Premier League and leading the club to the Champions League final in 2019. Pochettino made no secret of his desire eventually to return to the Premier League, but Friday, with that hope now a reality, the outgoing U.S. men's national team coach tried to explain why the move happened now.