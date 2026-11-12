Manchester United fired manager Michael Carrick after the club's worst start to a Premier League season, with Mauricio Pochettino expected to take over.

Manchester United fired manager Michael Carrick on Thursday after the club's worst start to a Premier League season, a widely expected decision that opens the door for U.S. men's national team coach Mauricio Pochettino to take over.

The club's position in the Premier League was called not acceptable by sources, who said the team on the pitch is far better than results and performances so far this season have indicated. Carrick's departure came less than six months after he was given a two-year contract and the responsibility of reviving the fortunes of the once-dominant force of English soccer. United hasn't won the league since managerial great Alex Ferguson retired in 2013.

Also read Manchester United sacks manager Michael Carrick after poor start

Manchester United Slumps to Worst Start in 40 Years

A 4-4 draw with Aston Villa on Sunday left United 18th in the 20-team standings and in the relegation zone after just one league win all season. With eight points from 10 games, it is United's worst start for 40 years, predating the Premier League era. The decision was made after club executives Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox met with minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe in Monaco.

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The expectation that Carrick would be sacked had been growing all week amid reports that the Premier League club had been working to convince Pochettino to take the job. Following the draw with Aston Villa, the feeling was that a change needed to be made before the season resumed following the November international break, The Athletic reported earlier in the week. In a statement confirming the news, United thanked Carrick for his time leading the club.

After a disappointing start to the season, the club has come to the extremely difficult conclusion that a change is necessary in order to achieve our ambitions, Manchester United said in a statement. Michael is, and always will be, a Manchester United legend, United said. Just as he did as a player, he has conducted himself with the highest standards of dedication and professionalism throughout his time back with the club.

Club Moves Quickly to Appoint Mauricio Pochettino

His leadership and achievements last season will always be fondly remembered. The club intends to appoint a permanent successor as quickly as possible. All signs now point to Pochettino taking the job, with reports on Wednesday indicating that the two sides were finalizing a deal to make him the club's next manager and that Manchester United has made contact with U.S. Soccer.

The 54-year-old Argentine is under contract with the U.S. team through the 2030 World Cup after signing a four-year contract extension. He took over the U.S. in October 2024 and led it to the 2026 World Cup. Pochettino has previously coached Southampton, Tottenham and Chelsea in the Premier League. Should the pieces all fall into place, the USMNT will be searching for a new head coach, which could include a number of candidates.

Former Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has been mentioned as their top choice. Under-23 coach Steve Cherundolo could also find himself among the list of potential targets to take over if Pochettino leaves for the Premier League. Firing Carrick comes after he insisted he would not walk away from the job following the chaotic draw with Villa that highlighted United's defensive flaws.

Search for Eighth Manager Since Ferguson Era

It means United is on the hunt for an eighth permanent manager since Ferguson's departure 13 years ago, a turbulent period in which the club has been overtaken by Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea. Carrick, a former United midfielder in its glory days under Ferguson, was appointed on a short-term deal midway through last season and guided the team to a third-place finish and Champions League qualification.

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That earned him a long-term contract but things have unraveled quickly this season, with just three wins in all competitions, an eight-game winless run in the league and elimination from the English League Cup. Top players Bruno Fernandes, the team captain, and Lisandro Martinez have also added to the sense of crisis with criticism of tactics and the club's leadership, respectively. Carrick took training on Wednesday and was seen arriving at United's training ground on Thursday, before leaving soon after.

He was later seen driving his car in Cheshire, England, on Nov. 12, 2026, for the first time since being sacked. Fans staged their latest protests against the owners during the Villa game, calling on them to sell the club. It is time for the owners to explain themselves and show some accountability, the Manchester United Supporters' Trust said in a statement.

There is also increasing pressure on chief executive Omar Berrada and director of football Jason Wilcox after another failed coaching appointment. Since Ferguson, Champions League-winning coaches Louis van Gaal and José Mourinho have won cups at United but were ousted after failing to mount serious title challenges in the Premier League.

In recent years, highly rated and emerging coaches like Erik ten Hag and Ruben Amorim also failed to meet the club's expectations, while former players in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Carrick have also come up short. The reason Manchester United fans have continued to support Michael Carrick in recent weeks is that they know that responsibility for United's problems do not primarily rest with him or indeed his predecessors as manager. They lie with the ownership, the supporters' trust said.

The Glazers' debt-funded takeover continues to burden the club. When INEOS came in they promised sporting excellence, but yet with repeated changes in football leadership we have seen anything but.