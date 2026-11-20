The YouTube creator behind the video that captured Mauricio Pochettino's first Manchester United training session has issued a public apology and removed the footage, acknowledging the breach of security.

Colin, the YouTube operator known by the channel name CC Overview, has officially removed the unauthorized drone footage of Mauricio Pochettino and issued a formal apology to Manchester United following a significant security breach. The incident occurred on Pochettino's first full day in charge, resulting in the online publication of a twelve-minute video showing the Argentine manager and his coaching staff working with the squad at the Carrington training facility.

Operator Apology and Statement Details

The individual behind the account, who identified himself only as Colin, addressed the controversy by calling it a total error of judgment, even while maintaining that his flight operated within Civil Aviation Authority rules regarding airspace over Carrington. He stated in his written explanation that he had wrongly presumed the early stage of the session would only show harmless warm-ups and mistakenly believed the event was open to various media outlets for coverage.

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Colin emphasized that his sole intention was to capture images of Mauricio Pochettino wearing the United training kit for supporters to see, clarifying that neither Liverpool Football Club nor any other organization was involved in his decision to film at Carrington. He expressed sincere regret that his actions might affect match outcomes and noted he has spent the past four years building his reputation and now aims to restore his standing by producing responsible content.

Security Context and Training Staff Presence

The breach is particularly sensitive for Manchester United, which installed signs in 2018 strictly prohibiting drone use at the facility to protect top-secret information from opponents, despite the club regularly using its own drones for internal filming. The uploaded video captured Mauricio Pochettino, aged fifty-four, instructing the squad half an hour into the session alongside key members of his backroom staff.

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The footage clearly showed the presence of Jesus Perez as No.2, first-team coach Miguel D'Agostino, goalkeeper coach Toni Jimenez, and fitness coach Sebastiano Pochettino, who is the manager's son. Conditioner Silvia Tuya and analyst Alec Scott were also part of the group that flew into Manchester on Wednesday, having traveled on a private jet provided by the club after Pochettino's final game as US Soccer Federation coach against Haiti in Cincinnati.

Manager Focus on Culture and Potential

Addressing the club's internal media team on Thursday, Mauricio Pochettino outlined his strategic vision to improve the underperforming squad, prioritizing the creation of strong habits and a winning culture over immediate league positions. He explained that the primary goal is to provide a platform for players to express their talent while managing the pressure associated with their current standing in the Premier League.

The Argentine manager, whom Manchester United paid £10 million to acquire along with his staff, described it as a mistake to focus on the team's present situation rather than recognizing the immense potential of the club and its players. He stressed that his immediate priority is working closely with the squad to build an environment where everyone can perform effectively as the team prepares for their first match against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday.

Club Response and Legal Implications

Manchester United has declined to provide public comment regarding the security incident, and it remains unclear whether the club has formally contacted Colin or involved Greater Manchester Police in their investigation. The club has not confirmed if any legal action will be pursued against the drone operator, who initially justified the intrusion by citing unrestricted airspace and legal compliance with drone laws.

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The incident serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities surrounding high-profile sporting events and private training sessions in the modern digital age. While the operator has removed the content and apologized, the visibility of the breach highlights the ongoing challenges security teams face in protecting sensitive tactical preparations from unauthorized surveillance.