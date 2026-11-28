Brentford thrash Manchester United 4-0 at Old Trafford as Callum Wilson scores twice. Mauricio Pochettino faces crisis as United slump to 12th league game without a clean sheet.

Manchester United suffered a crushing 4-0 defeat against Brentford at Old Trafford, intensifying fears that Mauricio Pochettino's side could face relegation from the Premier League. The Argentine manager stood in the drizzle, visibly disgusted as he watched his team collapse under the weight of their poor form. Callum Wilson scored twice for Brentford, confirming a result that leaves United on the brink of the bottom spot if Crystal Palace win at home to Hull on Sunday.

Brentford Dominate Old Trafford Defeat

Brentford's victory was a comprehensive display of efficiency that mirrored their famous 4-0 win over Manchester United in August 2022 and their recent thumping of Everton. The away fans celebrated jubilantly, singing that it was 4-0 again, while the home crowd's frustration boiled over into boos and chants of Michael Carrick's name. Keith Andrews' side climbed to fifth in the table, a position they reached on merit after matching their previous high-scoring performances.

Also read Man Utd vs. Brentford Predictions: Theatre of Dreams Welcomes Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino Faces Relegation Crisis Reality

United have conceded 25 goals in their last eight games, marking their 12th league match without a clean sheet this season. The last time they endured such a streak, during the 1973-74 campaign, it ended in relegation. Every team in the league now believes they can beat Pochettino's squad, whether playing at home or away. United have started well in matches only to pay the price for sloppy defending and missed chances, a pattern that has become all too familiar under the new management.

Wilson Double Exposes Defensive Flaws

Callum Wilson struck twice in the space of 13 minutes to leave United reeling and trail by half-time. The first goal came when Wilson spun away from Leny Yoro and Harry Maguire after Jaidon Anthony, Mikkel Damsgaard, and Dango Ouattara combined to release him. He rifled a shot past Senne Lammens before the goalkeeper could react. The second goal emerged from a clearance by Brentford keeper Caoimhin Kelleher, where Wilson muscled Yoro aside to head the ball forward. Damsgaard reached the loose ball and passed to Ouattara, whose pace left Lisandro Martinez behind. Ouattara squared the ball for Wilson to slide it under Lammens, completing the humiliation.

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Missed Chances and Striker Dependency

United struggled to convert their opportunities, with Caoimhin Kelleher blocking Joshua Zirkzee's tame shot and Sepp van den Berg stopping Amad Diallo's close-range effort. Harry Maguire headed against the bar from Diogo Dalot's cross, while captain Bruno Fernandes powered a header wide. Diallo had the best chance when he found Dorgu unmarked, but the defender headed wide. United have been punished for failing to sign cover for Benjamin Sesko during the summer transfer window, exposing a critical lack of depth in attack.

Future Outlook and Upcoming Fixtures

Pochettino had approached his first home game with optimism, noting Diogo Dalot and Patrick Dorgu's inclusion and Bruno Fernandes' fitness return. He wrote in his programme notes that the club understands the challenge and that the players are giving everything to change the situation. However, United became the first team in Premier League history to concede two or more goals in six consecutive halves of football. With fixtures against Newcastle and Coventry City ahead, the pressure on Pochettino is mounting as United remain in a desperate and dispirited state.