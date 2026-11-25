A man was treated for smoke inhalation after a house fire Tuesday night in far Northwest Bexar County, according to the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office.Chris Lopez with the Bexar County Fire Marshal said crews were

Chris Lopez with the Bexar County Fire Marshal said crews were called about 8:51 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, to the 4200 block of Kings Row, off Highway 16, for a single residential structure fire.

SAN ANTONIO - Firefighters in Bexar County responded to a single-family residential structure fire that left a home a total loss and sent the homeowner to the hospital for precautionary reasons, officials said. Chris Lopez with the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office said crews responded to a single residential structure fire and a male resident was being treated for smoke inhalation. Lopez said the man reportedly went back into the home to rescue some pets.

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A captain on scene said firefighters were dispatched to a “possible structure fire” and found “heavy hoarding conditions” at the home. The captain said crews initially received a report of “possibly a child inside,” but that “turned out to be a dog. ”The cause of the fire was not immediately known. The captain said, “We don’t know right now how it started,” and added that the fire marshal was coming out to begin the investigation.

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