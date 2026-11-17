A California man pleaded guilty to stealing a car and not stopping for police after officers used a grappling device to stop his vehicle in Washington County.

A police officer and a Washington County sheriff's deputy approach a vehicle after a grappling device was used to stop it in southern Utah. The driver was sentenced to jail, probation on Oct. 29.

He admitted to leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle on Aug. 19. A grappling device stopped the car, the Washington County Sherrif's Office was the first to install them earlier this year. ST. GEORGE — A man was sentenced after leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle that required them to use a grappling hook to stop him.

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David W. Drury, 32, of California, will spend 120 days in jail, and has already served over half of that time since being arrested immediately after the incident on Aug. 19. After the jail sentence, he was ordered to spend three years on probation.

Fifth District Judge Bryan Pattison sentenced him on Oct. 29 to one to 15 years in prison for receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, a second-degree felony, and zero to five years in prison for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony, but he suspended both of those sentences. He did order that Drury not get credit for good behavior towards his jail term.

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He pleaded guilty on Sept. 17 under a plea deal that dismissed two class C misdemeanors, having an open container on a highway and driving on a suspended or revoked license. It also dismissed a charge in a second case regarding actions on the same day for failure to respond to an officer's signal to stop, a third-degree felony.

In his plea statement Drury admitted that he was operating a vehicle that was listed as stolen, and when officers tried to stop him he"refused to comply" requiring officers to start a high-speed pursuit. A police statement said a license plate reader detected a vehicle that had been reported stolen in California traveling north on I-15 and law enforcement were alerted it may be entering Utah.

After spotting the vehicle, officers attempted to pull it over, and the driver started heading east toward Hurricane fleeing on state Route 9. Police say the fleeing vehicle"was observed maneuvering through traffic and was traveling at excessive speeds.

" A deputy with a Grappler Police Bumper took the primary pursuit placement and after the car avoided spike strips a reduction of speed created a safe opportunity for the officer to deploy the grappler on the driver-side rear tire brining the car to a stop. "The grappler system worked as designed, holding the vehicle firmly in place and preventing further flight," the statement from the Washington County Sheriff's office said.

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It is the first police agency in Utah to equip cars with the Grappler Police Bumper, which happened earlier this year. According to a police booking affidavit, Drury told police the car belonged to his girlfriend who had told him multiple times to return it. Pattison said after the jail term, he can be released to a treatment center or he can seek permission to do his probation in California.

He also ordered Drury to not possess or consume any alcohol, or go to a location where it is being served or is the chief item of sale. The Key Takeaways for this article were generated with the assistance of large language models and reviewed by our editorial team. The article, itself, is solely human-written.

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