Man Threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Also Searched for Killing Methods and Royal Family Members

A man accused of threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also researched the Princess of Wales, her children, and looked up methods of killing, it was reported. Alex Jenkinson, 39, will stand trial next month, accused of confronting the former Duke of York near his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk.

A man accused of threatening Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor also researched the Princess of Wales, her children, and looked up methods of killing , it was reported. Alex Jenkinson , 39, will stand trial next month, accused of confronting the former Duke of York near his home on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk .

And he was handed an interim stalking protection order (SPO) this week, after police reportedly found internet searches on guns, knives, explosives and other members of the Royal Family, on his phone. Jenkinson is said to have charged at Andrew near Marsh Farm on May 6, wearing a balaclava and camouflage clothing.

The disgraced former prince fled with the late Queen’s corgis, and when Jenkinson was later detained by armed police, he was found in possession of a wooden-handled axe and a rock in his pocket. His phone was seized and analysed. Jenkinson was charged with two counts of using threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour to harass someone or cause alarm or distress.

James Farrell, representing Suffolk Constabulary, reportedly told Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday there was concern that Jenkinson ‘could get fixated on more weapons and methods of killing’ if he was not monitored closely, warning that this could ‘spiral out of control with more serious consequences’. He was held under the Mental Health Act but was discharged after attempting to escape from hospital. Alex Jenkinson reportedly researched the Princess of Wales, her children, and looked up methods of killing.

Jenkinson was released on bail, under conditions that ban him from contacting Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, from entering Norfolk, or going within 500m of the Sandringham Estate, Buckingham Palace, Balmoral Castle, Windsor Castle or Highgrove. However, Suffolk Constabulary - responsible for the area where Mr Jenkinson lives - decided to take the step of applying for a civil SPO, too.

Benjamin Thiele-Long, representing Jenkinson, said he had not offended since his arrest and that the order was unnecessary because of the already strict bail conditions. But Deputy Senior District Judge Tan Ikram granted the order, telling Jenkinson he would face up to five years in prison if he did not abide by the restrictions on his movements and internet use. He will stand trial at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on July 29. Kensington Palace was approached for comment





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Threatened Research Princess Of Wales Methods Of Killing Royal Family Members Alex Jenkinson Sandringham Estate Norfolk Marsh Farm Balaclava Camouflage Clothing Duke Of York Late Queen’S Corgis Armed Police Wooden-Handled Axe Rock Mental Health Act Stalking Protection Order Civil Stalking Protection Order Conditions Bail Trial Westminster Magistrates’ Court July 29 Kensington Palace

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lake City police searching for man accused of shooting another man in Gleason PlazaDetectives with the Lake City Police Department are searching for a suspect after a man was shot late Sunday in the rear parking lot of Gleason Plaza.

Read more »

Oak Park man, 18, charged with murder of man riding Divvy bike in Grant ParkAn Oak Park teen was charged in connection with the deadly shooting of man riding a bike in Chicago's Grant Park earlier this week, police said.

Read more »

Man City 2026–27 Premier League Fixtures: When Cityzens Play Arsenal, Man Utd, All Key DatesFor the first time in 10 years, Man City begin a season without Pep Guardiola

Read more »

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor's Bruise: A History of Hot-Headedness and IncidentsThe article discusses the recent bruise on the face of Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the former Duke of York, and delves into his history of hot-headedness and altercations. It mentions a recent incident involving workers at his new home, as well as previous incidents involving name-calling, shouting, and physical altercations.

Read more »