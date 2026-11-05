Man threatened to kill livestreamer at site of mysterious river death

Livestreamer Henry Poston said he feared for his life after a man threatened to throw him into a Rhode Island river.

A livestreamer's video that appears to show a man threatening to kill him on a Rhode Island bike path has gone viral after he said a body had been found in the same area.

Henry Poston, who films himself lying flat on an electric longboard in an activity known as “coffinboarding,” shared the video on X on Wednesday, which has since received 3 million views. In the video, filmed on September 29, Poston encounters a cyclist who identifies himself as “Joshua” and asks him to follow him off the path into a wooded area near a canal.

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After Poston leaves, the man follows him and asks him to turn off his livestream before appearing to make the threat.

“Your ass is sucking canal water,” the man tells him. “You know what that means right? That means I already killed you, you’re dead in the bottom of the river. ” In his post on X, Poston wrote: “I genuinely believed I was going to die that day.

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I ended up escaping approximately six miles straight to get away from him. ” “What makes this story even more disturbing is that under two months earlier, another man had been found dead in the river at the exact same location where this man threatened to kill me and throw my body,” he added. Poston said police are still investigating the death.

In a separate post, Poston clarified that he was referring to 28-year-old Efrain A. Espinoza, whose body was recovered from the Blackstone River in August after he was reported missing. Poston said he had no evidence linking the two incidents. This is a developing story and will be updated. Henry Poston, who films himself lying flat on an electric longboard in an activity known as “coffinboarding,” shared the video on X on Wednesday, which has since received 3 million views.

In the video, filmed on September 29, Poston encounters a cyclist who identifies himself as “Joshua” and asks him to follow him off the path into a wooded area near a canal.

“Your ass is sucking canal water,” the man tells him. “You know what that means right? That means I already killed you, you’re dead in the bottom of theIn his post on X, Poston wrote: “I genuinely believed I was going to die that day. I ended up escaping approximately six miles straight to get away from him.

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” “What makes this story even more disturbing is that under two months earlier, another man had been found dead in the river at the exact same location where this man threatened to kill me and throw my body,” he added. In a separate post, Poston clarified that he was referring to 28-year-old Efrain A. Espinoza, whose body was recovered from the Blackstone River in August after he was reported missing. Poston said he had no evidence linking the two incidents.