Man-Thing Earns A New Name (And Becomes Key To Saving The Universe)

Marvel's swamp-dwelling Man-Thing, guardian of the Nexus of All Realities, becomes unexpectedly central to the universe's fate. After Doctor Doom is saved by a Latverian baker's cakes, which are used to summon and placate Man-Thing, the hero grants Doom and his assembled 'Avengers of Doom' access to the Nexus to combat Knull and Godzilla. Despite his boundless interdimensional power, Man-Thing's participation is rare and driven solely by emotional triggers and his love for pastries.

One of Marvel 's most powerful heroes becomes central to the entire universe's fate, earning an unexpected name. Marvel powerhouses like Thor, Odin, and Hercules are blessed with mythical strength capable of lifting the heavens and conquer entire worlds, yet they are often no match for the Hulk, whose infinite rage-fueled endurance makes him an unstoppable force of destruction.

On a more cosmic scale, the Silver Surfer's Power Cosmic allows him to transmute matter, manipulate energy at a molecular level, and break the speed of light, while Sentry is fueled by the power of a million exploding suns and his uncontrollable dark counterpart. The esoteric and the arcane house their own share of powerful characters. Scarlet Witch commands the volatile energies of Chaos Magic and wields the power to manipulate probability.

Doctor Strange is her opposite, as he uses ancient artifacts and intricate incantations to protect reality. Meanwhile, the Ghost Riders are fueled by a divine spirit of retribution and the powerful Houngan Doctor Voodoo channels the loa spirits to regulate the boundary between the living and the dead.

However, most supernatural characters are quietly overshadowed by the most serene of heroes, the swamp-dwelling Man-Thing, who serves as the guardian of the Nexus of All Realities. Man-Thing's plant-based form is entirely indestructible, and his unique connection to the Nexus allows him to sense human emotion, burn anyone who harbors fear, and access literally all existing realities, dimensions, universes, and timelines.

Man-Thing Earns A New Name Godzilla: Infinity Roar #5; Written By Gerry Duggan; Art By Javier Garrón, Domenico Carbone, David Curiel, And Java Tartaglia After escaping Knull's Garden of Crowns, Doctor Doom quickly helps a group of heroes shake off their symbiote parasites to launch a counterattack plan. The first person Doom saves is a Latverian baker, Kagelmacher, who possesses a skill not even Doom has: baking the finest cakes in Latveria.

Doom uses Kagelmacher's cakes to summon Man-Thing, whom Kagelmacher nicknames"Florida Man" and keeps happy by feeding him. In return, Man-Thing allows Doctor Doom and his allies to use the Nexus of All Realities to defend themselves and prepare to defeat Knull and Godzilla once and for all. Related Marvel's 7 Biggest Threats To Humanity, Ranked Marvel's SHIELD keeps a close eye on seven of the biggest dangers to Earth, all of which have already threatened the world with extinction.

Posts 1 By Nicolas Ayala Besides the honor of being Doctor Doom's top asset in the war against Knull and nicknaming Man-Thing, Kagelmacher has the privilege of calling himself an Avenger. Thanks to Kagelmacher's cakes and Man-Thing's help, Doctor Doom assembles his very own "Avengers of Doom". This rushed yet powerful squad is initially composed of Doom, Man-Thing, Kang the Conqueror, Emma Frost, Robbie Reyes, Miles Morales, Johnny Storm, the Punisher, and of course, the Latverian baker Kagelmacher.

Doom also weaponizes Mechagodzilla, and he suggests he'll recruit Godzillas from other universes, stating that, "one Godzilla will not be enough.

" Man-Thing Is The Marvel Universe's Last-Resort Weapon Man-Thing's Nexus Of All Realities Is Incredibly Useful Ted Sallis’ accidental transformation into Man-Thing created one of the most deceptively powerful entities in existence, a shambling swamp creature whose true potential stretches far beyond the Florida Everglades. Man-Thing's bond to the Nexus of All Realities grants Man-Thing an awareness of the entire multiverse and makes him the linchpin that prevents separate timelines from bleeding into one another.

Since his physical body is composed entirely of the swamp's vegetation, Man-Thing is virtually indestructible, and he has no conventional mind for telepaths to manipulate, yet he's acutely sensitive to emotional frequencies that allow him to consume his targets in supernatural flames. Man-Thing's huge toolkit makes him an invaluable asset, yet his actual participation is rare. In theory, Man-Thing's ability to open interdimensional gateways could banish cosmic conquerors or transport entire armies across the cosmos.

However, given that Ted Sallis's human intellect was completely dissolved, Man-Thing lacks the concepts of combat strategy and human morality. Man-Thing isn't concerned with Earth's conflicts if they don't immediately threaten nature and the Nexus. He's purely reactive, and can't be reasoned with or ordered onto a battlefield. The only residue of Ted Sallis' humanity is his love for pastries, which can be used to befriend Man-Thing.

Subscribe to the newsletter for Marvel multiverse deep dives Want deeper context? Subscribe to the newsletter for focused breakdowns of Marvel multiverse mechanics, character power profiles, and lore-driven theories—perfect for fans craving richer comic-universe insight. Get Updates By subscribing, you agree to receive newsletter and marketing emails, and accept our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy. You can unsubscribe anytime.

Who would you like to see join the Avengers of Doom? Godzilla: Infinity Roar #5 is now available from Marvel Comics. Godzilla Movie Godzilla, Godzilla 2, Godzilla 3, Shin Godzilla, Godzilla, Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Kong, Godzilla Minus One, Mothra vs. Godzilla, Godzilla Vs King Kong, Godzilla: Tokyo S.O.

S., godzilla: monster planet, Godzilla vs. Gigan, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla, Godzilla: Final Wars, King Kong vs. Godzilla, Godzilla vs. Mechagodzilla II, Godzilla: The Showa Era Films, Godzilla vs. Biollante TV Show Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Video Game Godzilla, Super Godzilla, Godzilla , Godzilla: Unleashed, Godzilla: Monster War, Godzilla: Battle Legends, Godzilla: Save The Earth, Godzilla: Monster of Monsters! , Godzilla: Destroy All Monsters Melee First Film Godzilla Created by Tomoyuki Tanaka, Akira Watanabe Latest Film Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire The Godzilla franchise, spanning over six decades, follows the adventures of the titular kaiju, a colossal, prehistoric sea monster awakened and empowered by nuclear radiation.

Originating in Japan, Godzilla has evolved from a destructive force of nature to a protector of humanity, battling various other giant monsters, including iconic foes like King Ghidorah, Mothra, and Mechagodzilla. The series explores themes of environmental destruction, nuclear anxiety, and human resilience. With numerous films, TV series, and an expanding universe, Godzilla remains a cultural icon, captivating audiences worldwide with its epic battles and compelling narratives. Expand Collapse





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Man-Thing Marvel Doctor Doom Nexus Of All Realities Knull

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Marvel Fighting Game Reveals Knights of Doom Team, Surprising Fans with Infamous VillainsThe latest Marvel fighting game has unveiled its newest team, the Knights of Doom, catching players off guard with the inclusion of multiple infamous villains. Led by Doctor Doom, the team includes Magneto, Green Goblin, and Carnage, each bringing unique playstyles to the game.

Read more »

Red Dead Redemption 2 Next-Gen Overhaul Is A Thing Of Pure BeautyRed Dead Redemption 2 is already a very beautiful game, but there's always room for improvement when playing on PC powerhouses.

Read more »

The One Thing That Could Stop LeBron from Joining the WarriorsLeBron James is about to be a free agent, and he's still playing at a high enough level to be coveted. But with just over three weeks left until free agency sta

Read more »

'Shut this thing down': Jake, Spike debate KCRHA's $45M deficit as Seattle weighs its futureSeattle City Council addresses KCRHA's $45M deficit amid ongoing debates over the future of homeless services in the region.

Read more »