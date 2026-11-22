A man was killed after being struck by two cars, including a hit-and-run driver who dragged him a significant distance along a road in New Jersey.

A 68-year-old man was killed after being struck by two cars, including a hit-and-run driver who dragged him a significant distance along a road in Ocean County, New Jersey.

The crash happened around 7:05 p.m. on Sunday, near 1959 Lakewood Road in Toms River Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor's Office. Officials said a Mazda C9 was traveling north on Lakewood Road when a man crossed the street outside a designated crosswalk and was struck by the car. The Mazda's driver immediately stopped and attempted to help the man.

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As she exited her car, the driver noticed a sedan approaching from behind and tried to signal for it to stop. Instead, the sedan continued north on Lakewood Road, striking the man as he lay in the roadway and dragging him a significant distance before fleeing the scene. Officers responding to the crash found the man lying in the northbound lane of Lakewood Road. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

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Anyone with information about the crash is urged to contact Detective Joseph Mitchell of the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office at 732-929-2027, ext. 3532, or Officer Will Resetar of the Toms River Township Police Department at 732-349-0150, ext. 1428.