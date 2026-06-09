Man stabbed to death in upmarket village

A man in his 50s was stabbed to death in an upmarket rural village in Claverdon, Warwickshire. Emergency crews were called to the scene and a 55-year-old woman was arrested and released on bail.

A man in his 50s was stabbed to death in an upmarket rural village over the weekend. Emergency crews scrambled to a property on Langley Road, in Claverdon , Warwickshire , just after 6am on Sunday.

Officers discovered the victim had been stabbed in the chest and he was pronounced dead at the scene. A 55-year-old woman, from Birmingham, was arrested an hour later and has since been released on bail as police said there was no wider risk to the public. The victim was reportedly a local at the Red Lion pub, one of two in the charming village, where house prices range from £600,000 to £1.2million.

Neighbours described the victim as a 'lovely man' and told of their shock about an alleged murder in their peaceful village. A man in his fifties was stabbed to death inside a house on Langley Road (pictured) in Claverdon, Warwickshire. One neighbour told The Telegraph: He was a lovely man and this is heartbreaking for everyone who knew him. It is such a shock.

This is a quiet, upmarket village and we don't expect anything so awful to happen on our doorsteps. Another said: It is such a lovely place to live and nothing bad ever happens here, we're stunned and saddened by this dreadful news. They added that they had not heard any sign of a disturbance other than the arrival of the emergency services.

Warwickshire Police said: We received a report from ambulance services at 6.15am about a man in his 50s who required emergency medical care following a stab wound in his chest. Sadly, he was declared deceased at the scene at 6.37am





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Stabbing Murder Upmarket Village Claverdon Warwickshire

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