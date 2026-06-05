Man Sought for Recording Woman in Gym Locker Room Without Consent

Authorities are searching for a man suspected of recording a woman without her consent inside a Sunnyvale gym locker room, raising concerns about safety and security.

Friday, June 5, 2026 6:20AMAuthorities are searching for a man suspected of recording a woman without her consent inside a Sunnyvale gym locker room , raising concerns about safety and security.

Police said the man entered the gym without scanning a membership badge. The woman - Terry Thomas - said she was alarmed when she saw a phone appear beneath her shower stall early in the morning.

"I was terrified, I didn't know what he was going to do with my video. Was he going to share with other people? Was he going to sell online? I mean, how would you feel if somebody is filming you under the shower door without your consent?

" Thomas said. Police described the suspect as a man in his early 20s, of average height and build, wearing all black and carrying a blue cellphone. Thomas said she noticed the man enter the locker room multiple times around 4:30 a.m., once possibly by mistake and another time carrying a mop. She said she realized something was wrong only when she saw him recording.

"I'm so worried about other women. I don't want anybody to be sexually assaulted. That's probably the worst case," she said. Thomas said she had previously alerted gym management about a man entering the women's locker room.

Following the incident, she is calling for stronger safety measures. A company spokesperson said in a statement: "The safety, privacy and wellbeing of our members are our highest priorities, and we take matters like this extremely seriously.

""It's hopeless. I just feel like, they have a duty of care. We're paying membership fees. Why can't they protect us?

" she said. Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact Detective T. McKenzie, 408-730-7110 or





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Sunnyvale Gym Locker Room Recording Without Consent Safety Concerns Gym Security

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