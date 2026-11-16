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Man shot to death in stairwell of Bronx building: cops

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Man shot to death in stairwell of Bronx building: cops
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NYPD detectives are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside the stairwell of a Bronx building early Monday morning.

after a 911 caller reported that a man had been shot inside the Melrose building at 5:19 a.m. on Nov. 16. Once officers arrived, they discovered a 43-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the torso inside the building’s stairwell.

EMS rushed the victim to Lincoln Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. His identity is pending proper family notification. Sources say he lived in the building where he was found. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Also readPolice Kill Driver After 911 Call Said Girl ‘Kicking and Screaming’ in Van

Police do not currently have a description of a person of interest. Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS . You can also submit tips online atDean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news.

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