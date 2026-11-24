One man was seriously injured and another was arrested following a shooting near Seattle's Ballard Bridge.

An argument between two men that escalated into a shooting in Seattle's Ballard neighborhood led to one being hospitalized and the other being arrested by officers near the Ballard Bridge.

Police say the shooting followed an argument between two men over whose handmade sign was better. Officers responded to reports of a shooting at 15th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Leary Way around 5:37 p.m., at an off-ramp to the Ballard Bridge. At the scene, officers located a man with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police said the man was around 40–50 years old and the gunshot wound was through and through.

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He was taken to Harborview Medical Center in serious but stable condition. The suspect, identified as a man in his 30s, remained on scene and is cooperating with investigators, police said. He was arrested and will be interviewed by detectives. According to SPD, the suspect and the victim got into an altercation over some signs they made, arguing over who had the better sign.

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Police said they both appeared to be homeless. Officers blocked off 15th and Leary Way for a little over an hour, but it has since reopened.