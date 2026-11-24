A man was shot multiple times during a dispute between neighbors in Renton on Monday.

Renton police detained one man for questioning following a dispute between neighbors that led to a shooting, sending one man to the hospital in serious condition.

A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times during a dispute between neighbors in Renton Monday evening. Police responded to the shooting near 119th Avenue Southeast around 5:18 p.m. and detained a suspect for questioning. The circumstances leading up to the argument and shooting remain unknown as police continue investigating.

Advertisement

A man was hospitalized in serious condition after being shot multiple times during a dispute between two neighbors inOfficers responded to a report of a neighbor dispute involving gunfire in the 16000 block of 119th Avenue Southeast at around 5:18 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived on scene, they located a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Renton police on scene of a shooting along 119th Avenue Southeast on Nov. 23, 2026. What's next: