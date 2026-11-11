A late-night shooting near Franklinton left one person dead, and Columbus police are still searching for answers.Just before 10:45 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehll avenues near

Just before 10:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehl avenues near Greenlawn Cemetery. Police found a man who had been shot.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition and died about an hour later. Wisconsin GOP Sen. Ron Johnson said that he would walk out if Republicans still decided to go forward with Senate leadership elections. Authorities are investigating a deadly crash that happened on SR 140 in Scioto County.

Also read 1 dead, 2 hurt in overnight shooting in Burlington: police

Troopers from the Portsmouth Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol respondA repossession in Knox County turned violent as a 70-year-old woman suffered serious injuries during a confrontation in her backyard. A late-night shooting near Franklinton left one person dead, and Columbus police are still searching for answers.

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Just before 10:45 p.m. last night, officers were called to the area of Sullivant and Brehll avenues nearA woman accused of operating two brothels on Columbus' West Side was arrested Monday following a SWAT operation at a home on W. Mound Street.