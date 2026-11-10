Man shot in chest on sidewalk after fight started in Harrisburg hookah lounge

More information has come to light in connection with the reported shooting over the weekend that saw 22-year-old Safal Garung charged with attempted homicide.

More information has come to light in connection with the reported shooting over the weekend that saw 22-year-old Safal Gurung charged with attempted homicide, according to an affidavit.

During the fight, the police said Gurung pulled out his gun and fired two rounds at the unarmed victim, one of which hit them squarely in the chest. After being shot, the victim tried to flee the scene, but collapsed shortly thereafter due to his injury. He was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injuries that required urgent care. While speaking with the police, Gurung told the police he shot the victim in self-defense.

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He was charged with attempted homicide and aggravated assault, according to his docket. A man the police said was seen stumbling and rolling around a Cumberland County Burger King having "violent episodes" while on Ketamine is at large. A man in Camp Hill was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly possessing child porn after police received two cybertips from Microsoft Bing Image. The Lancaster County Coroner's Office was called to a rescue in Salisbury Township on Sunday afternoon.

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A woman and her children were held hostage, and her boyfriend was shot and killed during a deadly incident in Lancaster County last month. A Palestinian American born in Gaza, who lives in Philadelphia has become the first Democrat to announce he's running for the U.S. Senate seat that is currently