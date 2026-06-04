Man shot dead on Bronx street in precinct seeing a skyrocketing murder rate this year

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot to death on a Bronx street during the early hours of Thursday morning, as murders skyrocket in the area.

rushed to the front of an apartment building and storefronts located at 2151 Grand Concourse in Tremont around 2:35 a.m. on June 4 after gunfire erupted.

EMS rushed the victim to Saint Barnabas Hospital, where he could not be saved and was pronounced dead. He has not yet been identified and remains a John Doe.

Meanwhile, police did not immediately have a motive for the shooting or a description of the suspect. So far, no arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation. According to police, the shooting happened in front of an apartment building and storefronts located at 2151 Grand Concourse in Tremont around 2:35 a.m. on June 4.

As of May 31, murders in the confines of the 46th Precinct have climbed a massive 200%, with six people being killed year-to-date, compared to just two in the same timeframe last year. However, shootings are actually down by 25% with nine incidents taking place compared to 12 last year. Anyone with information regarding Thursday’s murder can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS .

You can also submit tips online atDean Moses is the Police Bureau Chief at amNewYork and resident photographer. He leads coverage of the NYPD, crime, criminal justice, and breaking news. Slice and score: NYC pizza joints win big with Knicks playing in NBA FinalsSlice and score: NYC pizza joints win big with Knicks playing in NBA FinalsIs this finally the start of Bo Bichette’s Mets breakout?

Luxury with teeth at MoMA’s Party in the GardenManhole mystery: Brooklyn sewer divers likely on the hunt for stuff you’ve flushed down the drain, sources say Meat and ‘phish’: Eight members of major retail theft ring charged in Manhattan for stealing millions in products through online scams





amNewYork / 🏆 336. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Spider-Man Noir Episode 7 Delivers a Drunken Bar Fight That Outshines MCU Spider-Man ActionA review of Episode 7 of Nicolas Cage's Spider-Man Noir series, highlighting its exceptional bar fight scene and how it improves on MCU Spider-Man's action by blending street-level brawls with superpowered flair.

Read more »

The Ring: The Man Who Beat the Man #1 Hits Stores WednesdayGail Simone brings boxing history to life in this new Dark Horse series, mixing boxing lore and strategy with a fictional landscape. The series is produced with the editorial leadership at The Ring magazine and features a creative team of artist Elisa Romboli and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino.

Read more »

Sony's New Spider-Man Show Brings Back Spectacular Spider-Man's MagicSpider-Noir harks back to Spectacular Spider-Man

Read more »

Armed man enters Tacoma mosque, triggering two-hour standoff before being arrestedA man is in jail Thursday morning after an armed standoff at a Tacoma mosque.

Read more »