An armed robbery attempt outside Philadelphia's Christmas Village ended with a suspect dead after being shot in the head by a 21-year-old with a legal firearm license. Police are investigating the incident as a possible act of self-defense.

An attempted robbery and deadly shooting took place just outside Philadelphia’s Christmas Village on Saturday night. NBC10’s Kelsey Kushner has the story. A shooting near Philadelphia's Christmas Village on Saturday night left a suspected armed robber dead after getting shot in the head in an apparent act of self-defense.

The shooting took place in the area of North 16th Street and John F. Kennedy Boulevard, police said, but NBC10 was there to find the crime scene near the corner by the Christmas Village and the Saucer Building. The man killed, who has yet to be identified, is believed to have approached a group of people with a knife in an attempt to rob them, according to Philadelphia Police Inspector DF Pace.

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A 21-year-old man who was part of the group and had a legal license to carry a firearm shot the man in the head in an apparat act of self-defense. However, the man's actions will be reviewed by the Philadelphia District Attorney's Office to see if it was legally justifiable. After the shooting, the 21-year-old went up to a group of police officers who were in the area and told them he had just shot someone, Pace said.