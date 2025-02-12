Man Shot by Jacksonville Police After Failing to Comply with Orders, Accelerating Vehicle Towards Officer

A 20-year-old man was shot by a Jacksonville police officer after allegedly failing to comply with orders and accelerating his vehicle towards the officer. Ronald Wesley was recently arrested for a wrong-way crash on I-295 that resulted in a fatality and other alleged crimes.

A 20-year-old man, Ronald Wesley, was recently arrested by the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office after being identified as the individual responsible for a wrong-way crash on I-295 that resulted in the death of another man. Wesley is also accused of other alleged crimes, including attempted carjacking. The incident occurred when Wesley drove his vehicle in the wrong direction on the interstate, leading to a collision with multiple other vehicles.

One of the vehicles involved in the crash was driven by a man who tragically lost his life. Following the crash, Wesley was apprehended by authorities and charged with various offenses. Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the incident





