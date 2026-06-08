Man shot and killed in Philly's Tacony neighborhood on Sunday afternoon: Police

A 30-year-old man was shot and killed while sitting in his truck at a boat launch in Northeast Philadelphia at around 5 p.m. on Sunday, police said.

Investigators say a 30-year-old man was shot multiple times while sitting in his truck at the Princeton Avenue Boat Launch in Tacony. A 30-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening at the Princeton Avenue Boat Launch along the Delaware River in Philadelphia's Tacony neighborhood, according to police.

Investigators said the victim was sitting in his truck near the boat ramp around 5 p.m. when a shooter approached and fired multiple shots. The man was struck several times in the head and back. A white pickup truck towing a jet ski became the center of the crime scene as police gathered evidence and interviewed witnesses.

"I was, like, down back after the bridge and some friends came by and said they just killed somebody over there," witness Marcos Olivera said. "Originally when the officers arrived on location, there was a lot of witnesses. The victim’s wife was here at well. They do know the shooter by name.

So, that information is forwarded on to our homicide unit. They are actively investigating that lead," Capt. Timothy Stephan of the Philadelphia Police Department said.

"We are still trying to actively piece a lot of this together as the language, I think, as the phone calls were coming in, the information as we were deploying officers out to this scene and several other scenes as well, we just still don’t know if the shooter then entered the waterway again to get back on a jet ski or if that individual fled on foot," Stephan said. Police said the suspect fled after the shooting and investigators are trying to determine whether the person escaped by water or on foot.

Stephan said the department increases patrols along waterways during the warmer months as more people spend time outdoors near the river.

"We do monitor these hot zones that we have. We did have officers that were in the area as well when the calls came out. They responded promptly, along with the medics. Unfortunately, these situations do happen.

It’s a shame," Stephan said. Anyone with any information on the incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department at 215-686-TIPS or anonymouslyThis story was originally reported for broadcast by NBC Philadelphia. AI tools helped convert the story to a digital article, and an NBC Philadelphia journalist edited the article for publication.





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