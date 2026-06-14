Man shot and killed after fight breaks out at Katy house party, deputies say

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday after a fight broke out during a large house party in Katy.

A 45-year-old man was shot and killed early Sunday after a fight broke out during a large house party in Katy . Investigators recovered video showing a fight participant retrieving a gun from a vehicle and intentionally shooting the victim multiple times, rather than firing at random.

While the party consisted mostly of family, the shooter is believed to be an unrelated guest; authorities are currently working to identify and arrest the suspect. A man was shot and killed early Sunday during a fight at a house party in Katy, prompting a homicide investigation, authorities said.

Deputies with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at a home in the 24600 block of Sandal Springs Drive at 12:15 a.m. While a caller was on the line with 911 dispatchers, gunfire was reported outside the home. When deputies arrived, they found a man dead from gunshot wounds. According to deputies, he is approximately 45 years old.

Homicide detectives determined that a large get-together party was underway at the location when a massive fight broke out among multiple people. During the fight, one of the participants walked over to a vehicle, retrieved a firearm, and shot the victim multiple times. Investigators recovered video evidence from the scene confirming that the shooter was actively involved in the initial fight. Detectives believe the suspect specifically targeted the man and did not fire into the crowd at random.

The party consisted mostly of family members, along with several non-family guests. Investigators do not believe the shooter is related to the victim or anyone hosting the gathering. Authorities are working to positively identify the shooter. Officials noted that if an arrest warrant is obtained, the suspect's information will be released to the public.





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