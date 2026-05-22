Man Sentenced to Ten Years for Fatal One-Punch Attack on Grandfather

Nathan Gothard has been jailed for ten years after a single punch killed 66-year-old David Darke, who was attempting to help him after a pub altercation.

Nathan Gothard, a thirty-seven-year-old unemployed man, has been sentenced to ten years in prison following a brutal one-punch assault that claimed the life of sixty-six-year-old David Darke.

The sentencing took place at Leicester Crown Court, where Judge William Harbage KC described the incident as a tragic and senseless act of fatal violence. The court heard that Gothard had been drinking at The Crown Inn in Appleby Magna since the early afternoon, eventually becoming agitated and aggressive. Prosecutors described Gothard as being wound up like a coiled spring before he delivered a devastating blow that poleaxed Mr. Darke, an engineer and grandfather.

The force of the punch caused Mr. Darke to fall backward, resulting in a fractured skull and a catastrophic brain injury. In a chilling detail presented during the trial, it was alleged that Gothard actually celebrated the attack, bouncing on his toes after the fatal blow had been struck. The events leading up to the violence began when Mr. Darke arrived at the pub with a group of colleagues from a nearby hotel for a festive Christmas outing.

Gothard, a regular at the establishment, began making unwelcome and inappropriate advances toward the women in the group, asserting a sense of territorial dominance over the pub. After being rebuffed, Gothard became increasingly volatile. A confrontation occurred outside the inn where Gothard was knocked to the ground by one of Mr. Darke's colleagues. Despite this initial conflict, the court heard that Mr. Darke acted with kindness and courage, attempting to help Gothard back to his feet.

It was at this moment of vulnerability and helpfulness that Gothard attacked him, striking him in the face with considerable force. Mr. Darke remained in the hospital for six days, ultimately passing away on December twenty-seventh, just after the Christmas holiday. The emotional weight of the tragedy was laid bare through the victim impact statements delivered by Mr. Darke's three daughters: Emily, Sarah, and Rebecca.

They described their father as a brave, intelligent, and courageous man who died while doing the right thing by protecting others. Sarah expressed her pride in her father's character, while Emily revealed that his legacy lived on through organ donation, which saved four other lives. Rebecca spoke of the profound trauma the attack had caused, noting that she had been unable to return to her own home because her father had personally renovated it.

She expressed a heartbreaking fear that teaching her five-year-old son to stand up for what is right might lead to a similar fate. The sisters further shared that they had tattooed the words from their father's final Christmas cards onto their bodies as a permanent tribute to his memory. Throughout the legal proceedings, Nathan Gothard denied charges of murder and manslaughter, claiming that he had acted in self-defence.

However, the jury rejected these claims, convicting him of manslaughter earlier in the month. During the hearing, Gothard admitted that although he did not intend to cause such severe harm, he realized the gravity of the situation the moment he heard the sound of Mr. Darke's head hitting the pavement. The landlady and her partner had previously attempted to de-escalate the situation by taking Gothard outside and urging him to go home, but he had refused to leave.

The judge emphasized that Gothard's loss of temper and the subsequent use of force were entirely unnecessary, leaving a family shattered and a community in shock





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