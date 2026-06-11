Man Sentenced to Over 11 Years for Killing Toddler While Watching TikTok Videos

A New England man was sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison after he killed a 20-month-old toddler in a car crash while distracted by watching TikTok videos on his phone.

A man from Boston, Lincolnshire, has been sentenced to 11 years and 3 months in prison for causing a car crash that killed a 20-month-old toddler while he was distracted by TikTok videos on his phone.

The incident occurred on March 19, 2025, on a road near Lincolnshire, England, when 32-year-old Iliev was driving while uploading and downloading videos on TikTok and Apple TV. His vehicle rear-ended a car carrying Finley Baker, his 8-year-old sibling, and their mother Chloe. The force of the collision pushed the family's car into a third vehicle ahead. Finley sustained catastrophic injuries and died two days later in hospital.

Chloe suffered severe shoulder damage, requiring multiple surgeries and reconstructive procedures. Iliev was arrested at the scene and later charged with causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He pleaded guilty to both counts and was sentenced on June 11, 2025, at Lincoln Crown Court. Judge Andrew Easteal described the case as a stark reminder of the devastating consequences of distracted driving, noting that Iliev's actions were entirely selfish and preventable.

Police investigators examined Iliev's electronic devices and confirmed he was watching a TikTok video in the seconds before the crash. Detective Sergeant Perring of Lincolnshire Police said, 'This collision was due to the dangerous driving of Iliev when he selfishly paid no attention to his driving as he watched videos on his devices. Those actions cost a young toddler his life and seriously injured another, destroying lives in a way which can never be undone.

' Perring added that the importance of concentration while driving cannot be overstated and that this tragedy was wholly avoidable. He implored anyone considering similar behaviour to never do so. The court heard that Iliev had a history of using his phone while driving, but this was his first offence leading to a collision. The family of Finley Baker attended the sentencing hearing, where they read victim impact statements describing their immeasurable loss.

Finley's mother Chloe said, 'Our lives have been shattered. We will never see Finley take his first steps, say his first words, or go to school. All because someone couldn't put down his phone.

' Following the tragedy, Finley's parents launched a fundraising campaign in his memory, collecting over £10,000 for Lincolnshire Air Ambulance, which responded to the crash. They have also become advocates for road safety, urging drivers to eliminate all distractions. The case has drawn widespread attention to the dangers of mobile phone use while driving, particularly for watching videos. According to UK statistics, distracted driving contributes to around 20% of all road fatalities.

Iliev's sentence sends a strong message that such negligence will not be tolerated. The court also imposed a seven-year driving ban after his release from prison. The incident has left a permanent scar on the community, with many residents expressing shock that a moment of distraction could have such devastating consequences. The Baker family continues to grieve, but hopes that their son's death will not be in vain.

They have called for stricter penalties for distracted driving and for technology companies to implement features that prevent video playback while a device is moving.

'We don't want any other family to suffer like we have,' said Finley's father. 'Put down the phone and focus on the road. A life is more important than any video.

' The case remains a sombre example of how quickly a routine drive can turn into a nightmare





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