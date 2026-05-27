Man sentenced to life without parole in killing of 9-year-old Cailee Knight

Darius Lucky received two sentences of life without the possibility of parole following his convictions for the capital murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight, District Attorney Keith Blackwood announced.

A Mobile County jury found Lucky guilty of capital murder – shooting into an occupied dwelling and capital murder – victim less than 14 years of age in the Evidence presented at trial showed that Lucky and his co-defendants fired multiple rounds into a residence where Cailee was asleep on the couch inside her home.

Cailee was killed during the shooting. Judge Brooks sentenced Lucky to life without the possibility of parole on both counts, the only sentence permitted under Alabama law for these convictions.

“Cailee Knight should still be here today. She should have had the chance to grow up, chase her dreams, and live the life that was stolen from her by Darius Lucky’s senseless act of violence,” Blackwood said.

“Our office remains committed to pursuing justice for Cailee and holding every individual involved in this tragedy fully accountable. ”Baldwin County woman accused of beating child, forcing another into sexual servitudeADOC officials make multiple arrests statewide on contraband, drug chargesAlabama asks Supreme Court to allow use of congressional map helping GOP, despite racial bias ruling





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Man gets 2 life-without-parole sentences for capital murder of Mobile County 9-year-oldDarius Lucky has received two sentences of Life Without the Possibility of Parole following his convictions for the Capital Murder of 9-year-old Cailee Knight,

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