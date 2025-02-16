Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of 2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Stroller

A 2-year-old girl, Isabella Jonas-Wheildon, was found dead in a stroller in Ipswich, England, days after she was murdered. Her death sparked a harrowing investigation and a trial that exposed the cruelty inflicted upon her by her own caregivers. The court heard that Isabella suffered horrific injuries, including fractures to her wrists and pelvis, consistent with being kicked or stamped on. A bone marrow embolism and skeletal trauma were determined to be the cause of death. Scott Jeff, the 24-year-old father figure in Isabella's life, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for her murder. Isabella's mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 24, received a 10-year prison sentence for allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

Isabella's mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 24, received a 10-year prison sentence for allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty. The court heard that Isabella suffered horrific injuries, including fractures to her wrists and pelvis, consistent with being kicked or stamped on. A bone marrow embolism and skeletal trauma were determined to be the cause of death. A world-renowned bone expert testified that Isabella's injuries were the most severe he had seen in his 40-year career. The prosecution argued that Isabella's injuries were inflicted after Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell began their relationship in May 2023.The couple had fled their home in Bedfordshire on June 1, claiming to be escaping domestic abuse, a claim that was later revealed to be false. They moved to Ipswich on June 19, where CCTV footage showed them frequently leaving Isabella alone in their flat. On June 26, Jeff was seen on CCTV with his arm in a makeshift sling, an injury Gleason-Mitchell claimed was sustained when he hit Isabella during the fatal attack. Later that evening, Isabella began having difficulty breathing, and the couple claimed they attempted CPR. Gleason-Mitchell stated that Isabella died at 11:37 p.m. In the days following Isabella's death, the couple continued their daily activities, pushing her body around in a stroller. Gleason-Mitchell eventually confided in a friend, who alerted the police. Officers discovered Isabella's body in the stroller on June 30. During the trial, Gleason-Mitchell admitted witnessing Jeff assault Isabella and failing to intervene. Jeff denied assaulting Isabella, claiming he was unaware of how she sustained her injuries. The jury found Jeff guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict. The judge described Jeff's actions as 'monstrous' and called Gleason-Mitchell 'weak and spineless' for failing to protect her daughter





