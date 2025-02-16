Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of 2-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Stroller

A 24-year-old man, Scott Jeff, has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his girlfriend's 2-year-old daughter, Isabella Jonas-Wheildon. The young girl's body was discovered in a stroller in Ipswich, England, days after she is believed to have died. Jeff's partner, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for her role in the child's death.

A 2-year-old girl was found dead in a stroller days after she was allegedly murdered. Scott Jeff, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum term of 26 years for the murder of Isabella Jonas-Wheildon. Her mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 24, received a 10-year prison sentence for her role in the child's death. Gleason-Mitchell was acquitted of murder but pleaded guilty to allowing the death of a child and two counts of child cruelty.

Jeff was also found guilty of two counts of child cruelty. Isabella's body was discovered on June 30, 2023, in a stroller in Ipswich, where Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell had been staying. It is believed she died on June 26. The couple fled Ipswich on July 1 after the child's death and were arrested. A world-leading bone expert testified that Isabella's injuries were the worst he had seen in his 40-year career. The prosecution argued that Isabella's injuries occurred after Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell began their relationship in May 2023. They had left Bedfordshire on June 1, claiming to be fleeing domestic abuse, a claim later admitted to be false. They moved to Ipswich on June 19. During their time in Ipswich, CCTV footage showed the pair frequently leaving Isabella alone in the flat. On June 26, Jeff was seen on CCTV with his arm in a makeshift sling, which Gleason-Mitchell claimed was due to him hitting Isabella during the fatal attack. Later that evening, Isabella began having difficulty breathing and the couple claimed they attempted CPR. Gleason-Mitchell stated that Isabella died at 11:37 p.m. In the days following Isabella's death, the couple continued their daily activities, pushing her body around in a stroller. Gleason-Mitchell eventually confided in a friend, who alerted police. Officers discovered Isabella's body in the stroller on June 30. During the trial, Gleason-Mitchell admitted witnessing Jeff assault Isabella and failing to intervene. Jeff denied assaulting Isabella, claiming he was unaware of how she sustained her injuries. The jury found Jeff guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict. The judge described Jeff's actions as 'monstrous' and called Gleason-Mitchell 'weak and spineless' for failing to protect her daughter





Murder Stroller Child Abuse Life Sentence Ipswich

