Man Sentenced to Life for Murder of 2-Year-Old Daughter; Mother Gets 10 Years

A 24-year-old man was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his 2-year-old daughter, Isabella Jonas-Wheildon, while her 24-year-old mother was sentenced to 10 years for allowing the child's death. The couple fled their home in Bedfordshire, claiming to be escaping domestic abuse, but later admitted the claim was false. After moving to Ipswich, the couple was frequently seen leaving Isabella alone in the flat. The child died from severe injuries, including fractures to her wrists and pelvis, consistent with being kicked or stamped on. The mother admitted witnessing the father assaulting the child but failing to intervene.

A 2-year-old girl's body was discovered in a stroller in Ipswich , England, days after she was allegedly murdered. Scott Jeff, 24, was sentenced to life in prison with a minimum term of 26 years for the murder of Isabella Jonas-Wheildon. Her mother, Chelsea Gleason-Mitchell, 24, was sentenced to 10 years in prison for allowing the child's death and two counts of child cruelty.

According to the prosecution, Isabella suffered severe injuries, including fractures to her wrists and pelvis, consistent with being kicked or stamped on. A bone marrow embolism and skeletal trauma were determined as the cause of death. A leading bone expert testified that Isabella's injuries were the worst he had witnessed in his 40-year career. The prosecution argued that Isabella's injuries occurred after Jeff and Gleason-Mitchell began their relationship in May 2023. The couple fled their home in Bedfordshire on June 1, claiming to be escaping domestic abuse, a claim later revealed to be false. They moved to Ipswich on June 19. During their time in Ipswich, CCTV footage showed them frequently leaving Isabella alone in the flat. On June 26, Jeff was seen on CCTV with his arm in a makeshift sling, which Gleason-Mitchell claimed was due to him hitting Isabella during the fatal attack. Later that evening, Isabella began having difficulty breathing, and the couple claimed they performed CPR. Gleason-Mitchell stated Isabella died at 11:37 p.m. In the days following Isabella's death, the couple continued their daily activities, pushing her body around in a stroller. Gleason-Mitchell eventually confided in a friend, who alerted police. Officers discovered Isabella's body in the stroller on June 30. During the trial, Gleason-Mitchell admitted witnessing Jeff assault Isabella and failing to intervene. Jeff denied assaulting Isabella, claiming he was unaware of how she sustained her injuries. The jury found Jeff guilty of murder by a unanimous verdict. The judge described Jeff's actions as 'monstrous' and called Gleason-Mitchell 'weak and spineless' for failing to protect her daughter





