Man Sentenced to Decades Behind Bars for Murdering Son's Mother and Grandmother

A 39-year-old man was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison for murdering his son's mother and grandmother in their New Jersey home.

Junior Edwards, 39,was sentenced to decades behind bars after a jury found him guilty of murdering his son's mother and grandmother in their New Jersey home.

A judge sentenced Junior Edwards, 39, to two consecutive life terms in state prison along with concurrent terms of 20 years for a burglary charge and 10 years for an endangering charge, officials said.to the first block of Harrington Circle in the Hawthorne Park section of Willingboro Township for a report of a burglary in progress. The investigation revealed that entry was made through a first-floor window that had been smashed open by Edwards.

The investigation further revealed that Edwards and Catherine Nunez shared an 8-year-old son who was in the home during the shootings but was not injured. A Superior Court jury deliberated over the case of six hours over the course of two days before finding Edwards guilty of two counts of murder, home invasion burglary armed with a firearm, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.

When Edwards was sentenced on May 29, he was not present in the courtroom after being removed by the judge for disruptive behavior and outbursts.





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Murder Burglary Endangering Charge New Jersey Willingboro Township

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