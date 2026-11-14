Man sentenced to 75 years in prison for fatal 2023 drive-by shooting

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Nathan Martinez was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the 2023 drive-by shooting death of Julian Robledo, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.

SAN ANTONIO - Nathan Martinez was sentenced to 75 years in prison for the 2023 drive-by shooting death of Julian Robledo, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. A jury convicted Martinez of murder earlier this month. The sentencing took place this week, according to the district attorney’s office.

Also read Man accused of leaving 2 dogs to die in hot car downtown San Antonio, affidavit says

In August 2023, Julian was sitting outside with his mother when Martinez opened fire from a vehicle, firing 16 rounds from a 9 mm handgun. Investigators linked shell casings from the shooting to a firearm later recovered from the same vehicle as Martinez and to another shooting scene. Social media messages also showed hostility between Martinez and Robledo and included admissions of guilt linking Martinez to the killing.

Advertisement

Martinez also pleaded to murder in a separate 2022 drive-by shooting during a Father’s Day barbecue that killed Juan Gomez and Alejandro Gomez-Solis. He received another 75-year sentence in that case. The sentences will run at the same time, the district attorney’s office said. Authorities said Koah Sharp was released Tuesday night and is now with family members. FAA orders nationwide ground stop, halting departing flights