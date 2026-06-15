Man sentenced to 40 years in fentanyl poisoning death of Cedar Park teen

A man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fentanyl poisoning death of a Cedar Park 18-year-old in 2024.Caleb Comer, formerly of Liberty Hill, was f

FLOOD WATCH for most of our area from 7 pm Sunday through 7 pm Tuesday. Isolated 6"+ rain totals are possible and could result in flooding.

Caleb Comer, formerly of Liberty Hill, was found guilty of murder June 10 in the May 2024 death of Cedar Park resident Matthew Wright. He was sentenced June 12. Wright was found dead inside his Cedar Park home on May 2, 2024. Detectives with the Cedar Park Police Department's Organized Crime Unit determined Comer had sold Wright fentanyl-laced pills just hours before his death.

An autopsy confirmed fatal levels of fentanyl in Wright's system. Comer was arrested July 31, 2024, by the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and booked into the Williamson County Jail on a $150,000 bond. At the time of his arrest, he was out on bond for a 2023 aggravated robbery charge in Travis County.

"This case sends a clear message to those who distribute illegal drugs, especially those whose actions result in the death of another person, that you will be held accountable," Harmon said. San Marcos Emergency Services stated Sunday evening that I-35 near Aquarena Springs was closed in both directions at Exit 207 after an oversized load struck powA large crash shut down both directions of I-35 in north Austin Sunday morning. APD now says that all lanes have since reopened.

APD says that the call for the cLightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingOne person was pronounced deceased after being transported following a crash in east Austin on Sunday. ATCEMS reported around 1 p.m. that medics were at the scenThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight st





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