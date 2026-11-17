Timothy Whitthorne was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on multiple charges he faced, including murder, for the shooting death of 27-year-old Razeil Robinson.

Timothy Whitthorne was sentenced on Tuesday after a jury found him guilty on multiple charges he faced, including murder, for the shooting death of 27-year-old Razeil Robinson.

Whitthorne was sentenced to 27 years to life in prison. He maintains his innocence and plans to appeal this ruling. During Whitthorne's sentencing, Robinson's sister, brother, father and grandmother gave statements about how the loss has impacted them. WATCH PREVIOUS: Suspect arrested after Akron man killed at picnic table 'No clear motive': Suspect arrested after Akron man killed at picnic table On Sept. 25, 2025, Robinson was shot multiple times in the 1000 block of Rosemary Boulevard, police said.

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His family told News 5 that he was sitting at a picnic table when he was shot. Later in the month, News 5 spoke with Robinson's mother, who said just after midnight, she heard gunshots and called 911. She knew Robinson had left home earlier and got worried. Several hours later, another 911 call came in from a worker at SMB International on Rosemary Boulevard.

The caller told authorities there was someone dead on the property. Officers responded to the area around 7 a.m. and found Robinson, who was pronounced dead on the scene by EMS, police said. Robinson's mother told News 5 that her son often walked over to the business to sit at a picnic table to talk to workers and smoke cigarettes.

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A warrant was issued for Whitthorne on Oct. 6, 2025, for murder, felonious assault and having weapons while under disability, the U.S. Marshals said. Whitthorne was arrested on Oct. 14, 2025, in the 12300 block of Valley Lane in Garfield Heights. A firearm was recovered from the home as well, the U.S. Marshals said.

WATCH PREVIOUS: 'He was a very peaceful, calm soul': Akron man fatally shot while sitting at picnic table, family says Akron man fatally shot while sitting at picnic table, family says Robinson's grandmother, Toni Beasley, previously said news of the arrest was bittersweet. She was relieved that a suspect was in custody, but she also continues to feel emptiness in her heart.

"I thank God he was caught so he could not hurt anyone else," Beasley said. "I can't talk to my grandson. He'll never get to come by. When I want to talk to him, I got to go to the cemetery now.

" Akron Mayor Shammas Malik said his heart goes out to Robinson's family. "It sounds like an absolutely horrible case, again where there isn't even any clear motive, and so, I'm glad that somebody can be held accountable, but that's obviously not going to bring him back," Malik said. Lt. Michael Murphy previously said video surveillance in the neighborhood captured a distinctive piece of clothing that the killer was wearing, which led to the identification of Whitthorne.

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