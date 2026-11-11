Man sentenced to 25 years in prison in connection with fatal 2025 shooting in Selma

One of three teenagers charged in connection with a fatal 2025 shooting in Selma was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to murder and aggravated robbery.

One of three teenagers charged in connection with a fatal 2025 shooting in Selma was sentenced to 25 years in prison after pleading no contest to murder and aggravated robbery, according to Bexar County Records.

Eric Sepeda entered the no-contest plea Tuesday in the 187th District Court, court records show. Judge Stephanie Boyd sentenced him to 25 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice on each count, with the sentences running concurrently. BACKGROUND The shooting happened on Feb. 23, 2025, in the 16000 block of Retama Crown and resulted in the death of Hayden Lee Holt , 20.

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According to an arrest affidavit, Sepeda, along with Roberto Monreal and Dorian Camarillo — all 17 at the time — planned to rob Joseph Harris of a firearm. Harris initially told investigators he was attempting to buy marijuana, but the affidavit stated he was selling a firearm. Harris and the three then-17-year-olds exchanged dozens of rounds of gunfire. Holt, who was in a vehicle with the teenagers and did not appear to be armed, was shot and killed.

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All four were initially charged with capital murder. The charges were later reduced to first-degree murder for Monreal, Camarillo and Sepeda. Harris’ capital murder charge was rejected by the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office the day after his arrest for further investigation. Harris was later named to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s list of the state’s 10 most wanted fugitives before being arrested by San Antonio police on March 27, 2025.

He faces an additional charge of evading arrest, a third-degree felony. Camarillo and Monreal both have a plea deadline hearing scheduled for Nov. 30, according to court records. Related coverage on KSAT: 3 suspects indicted for murder in connection with fatal shooting in Selma, records show Bexar County DA’s office tells staff to explain dropped cases after rejecting teen’s capital murder charge 1 year after murder during attempted robbery in Selma, mother of 20-year-old pushes for justice