Man sentenced to 25 years for murder, aggravated robbery in 2025 shooting

WOAI NBC News Channel 4 San Antonio provides local news, weather forecasts, traffic updates, investigations, and items of interest in the community, sports and entertainment programming for San Antonio and nearby towns and communities in South Central Texas, including Windcrest, Uvalde, Universal City, Somerset, Seguin, Schertz, San Marcos,...

Eric Sepeda, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a 2025 shooting in Selma that killed 20-year-old Hayden Lee Holt.

SAN ANTONIO — Eric Sepeda, 19, was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison for murder and aggravated robbery in connection with a 2025 shooting in Selma that killed 20-year-old Hayden Lee Holt. Investigators said multiple individuals traveled from San Antonio to Selma with the intention of stealing a gun. According to police, the robbery went awry, leading to more than 30 shots being fired.

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Two other people were injured in the incident but are expected to recover. Elderly man killed in violent T-bone crash on Far North SideRain-slicked IH-10 in Seguin turned deadly when a Chevrolet Tahoe left an overpass near FM 725, killing a Porter family of five, including three children. FM 725 was shut for hours as police investigate. Armed man shot, killed by security guard after struggle inside East Side game room