Man sentenced to 2 years in connection to expansive Alaska drug trafficking case

A man with connections to what prosecutors have described as one of the largest drug trafficking enterprises in Alaska history was sentenced Wednesday in federal court to 24 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.

one of the largest drug trafficking enterprises in Alaska history Pasquale Luigi Giordano remains out of custody and was ordered to self-surrender on a date to be determined.

After sentencing, Giordano declined an on-camera interview but told Alaska’s News Source, “I’ll do my time and go home, that’s about it. ” Federal prosecutors said Giordano was among dozens of defendants charged in a case tied to an international drug trafficking organization they allege was led by Heraclio Sanchez Rodriguez, a California inmate who prosecutors said used contraband cellphones from prison to direct shipments into Alaska and payments wired back to suppliers in Mexico.filed last week said investigators seized more than 92 kilograms of fentanyl, 26 kilograms of methamphetamine and 11 kilograms of heroin from the organization, and that the case has resulted in federal indictments of 69 people.

Prosecutors alleged Giordano was a close associate of codefendant Catherine Louise Phillips, described in court filings as the leader of a “Western Alaska branch” responsible for importing and distributing fentanyl, methamphetamine and heroin into Dillingham and surrounding areas. Prosecutors said Giordano received drug-laden parcels on Phillips’ behalf and also distributed drugs himself.alleging a conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as related charges filed against other defendants.

The broader case remains pending against numerous defendants. Court filings allege the organization’s activity spanned at least from early 2022 through late 2023.

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