Man sentenced to 18 years in prison in fatal 2024 botched shoe sale shooting

The driver in an April 2024 shooting that killed a man during a botched shoe sale was sentenced to 18 years in prison.

The driver in an April 2024 shooting that killed a man during a botched shoe sale was sentenced to 18 years in prison. Diego Salazar, who was 17 at the time of the shooting, pleaded to aggravated robbery and was sentenced on Nov. 4, court records show.

The murder charge he originally faced was waived as part of the deal. Salazar was arrested as the driver who transported murder suspect Daniel Hernandez to the home of Ricky De Los Santos in the 2000 block of South Loop 1604 eastbound. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar previously said Hernandez went to De Los Santos’ home to buy shoes but instead shot him with a Draco AK-47, leading to his death.

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Upon arrival, De Los Santos was able to provide deputies with Hernandez’s name during his final moments alive, the sheriff said. Investigators said Hernandez and De Los Santos had been close friends since childhood. Hernandez was sentenced to 30 years in prison in October.

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