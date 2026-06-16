Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Assaulting Mother

A Williamson County jury sentenced Nicholas Stasney 35 to ten years in prison after a December 2025 incident where he bit his 70 year old mother and forced his way into her bedroom. The case highlighted a decade of domestic violence and a history of violent threats. The sentencing underscores efforts to protect vulnerable victims.

A Williamson County jury sentenced a Round Rock man to 10 years in prison Friday for assaulting his 70-year-old mother. Nicholas Stasney, 35, was convicted earlier in the week on a charge of injury to an elderly individual stemming from a December 2025 incident at the Round Rock home he shared with his mother.

Williamson County Sheriff's deputies were dispatched to the residence Dec. 13 after an acquaintance of the victim called authorities. The caller said he had spoken with the victim by phone and learned she had been in an altercation with her son, who had bitten her. Because law enforcement records showed Stasney had unmedicated mental health issues and a history of threatening to shoot police officers, deputies asked the victim to meet them down the street for her safety.

The victim told deputies Stasney had started an argument and tried to force his way into her bedroom. When she stood in the doorway to block him, he grabbed her arm and bit it through her sweater and jacket, breaking the skin. Deputies entered the residence and negotiated with Stasney, eventually detaining him. During sentencing, prosecutors presented evidence of what they described as a pattern of escalating domestic violence spanning more than a decade.

"This sentence reflects my office's commitment to protecting vulnerable victims and holding repeat offenders accountable," said Williamson County District Attorney Shawn Dick. "We are grateful to the jury for ensuring the safety of the victim and our community. "Lightning struck two homes within minutes of each other early Monday in neighborhood south of Marble Falls, destroying one house and damaging another, accordingCentral Texas roofs take a beating.

Between the spring hail season, the straight-line winds that roll in from West Texas thunderstorms, and the falling limbs frA pedestrian died in the hospital aftera hit-and-run driver struck him on the I-35 service road in downtown Austin Friday night, police said. Austin Police DepaThe Lower Colorado River Authority opened one floodgate each at Tom Miller Dam and Lake Bastrop Dam Monday morning to release floodwaters following overnight stA Williamson County jury sentenced a Round Rock man to 10 years in prison Friday for assaulting his 70-year-old mother. Nicholas Stasney, 35, was convicted earli





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