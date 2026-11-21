A Level 3 sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after stabbing a Puyallup WinCo loss prevention worker and leading deputies on a U-Haul chase that ended in a crash.

A Level 3 sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison Friday after stabbing a Puyallup WinCo loss prevention worker with a box cutter and leading deputies on a U-Haul chase that ended in a crash.

A Level 3 sex offender was sentenced to five years in prison for stabbing a WinCo loss prevention officer during a robbery in Puyallup. Joshua Mineer pleaded guilty to attempted assault, theft and eluding police after fleeing the scene and crashing during a pursuit. The conviction marks Mineer's second strike under Washington law, meaning another qualifying violent offense could result in a life sentence.

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The stabbing happened almost one year ago, when deputies were called out to the WinCo off 176th Street East in Puyallup. Deputies found a loss prevention worker sitting on the ground, bleeding from a large gash. A coworker told authorities he had been stabbed by a shoplifter with a boxcutter. While the employee was being bandaged by first responders, other deputies were chasing down the suspect.

Surveillance video captured Mineer leaving the scene at WinCo by jumping into the passenger seat of a U-Haul. Deputies spotted the U-Haul pulling out of the parking lot, and a short time later the truck stopped.

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Then, a woman and her dog were pushed out of the driver's seat, and Mineer took off. A woman and her dog are pushed out of the drivers seat of a U-Haul during a pursuit on Nov. 23, 2025. In court Friday, Pierce County prosecutors asked Judge Doris Walkings to sentence Mineer to five years in prison because a protective vest is the only thing that prevented the worker from getting seriously hurt.

In court, Mineer complained about his attorney and said he wasn't allowed to take the case to trial. He said he acted in self-denfese after he mistakenly walked out of WinCo without paying and was pinned on the ground.

"I was in a headlock, I was armbared, by rotator cuff was ruptured, I've been treated by medical for that now, then an active-duty military guy punched me ten times in the ribs, breaks my ribs, rearranges my left side, I can't breathe, I feel like I'm gonna black out, and I tried to defend myself," Mineer said during his sentencing. This is a second strike conviction for Mineer, meaning one more for a violent crime will get him a life sentence.

Pierce County deputies arrested a man accused of stabbing a grocery store employee and speeding from authorities in a U-Haul on Sunday afternoon. Everett nonprofit faces funding shortfall for Thanksgiving meal delivery serviceInformation in this story came from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney's Office, and FOX 13 Seattle reporting.