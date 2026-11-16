Man sentenced for starting Phoenix house fire that killed elderly woman

A man who authorities say set fire to an elderly woman's north Phoenix home while she was trapped inside has been sentenced to life in prison.

Wayne Tweed was sentenced to life in prison for setting a north Phoenix home on fire, killing an elderly woman trapped inside. Bedridden resident Elizabeth Bell died in the Nov. 9, 2023, fire near 35th Avenue and Loop 101, while a second person escaped with burns and smoke inhalation.

Court documents state Tweed worked as Bell's caregiver and lived in her backyard cottage, and Bell had filed for an order of protection against him days before the fire. A man who authorities say set fire to a home in north Phoenix, killing an elderly woman who was trapped inside, has been sentenced to life in prison.. Bell was bedridden and was unable to escape the fire.

Also read AEW Full Gear 2025: Ospreay Defense and Moné Title Defense Headline Phoenix Card

A second person who was inside made it out of the home, but suffered burns and smoke inhalation. , Tweed worked as Bell's caregiver and lived in her backyard cottage. Days before the fire, Bell filed a petition for an order of protection against Tweed. She also referenced 10 instances when she said Tweed made her feel unsafe while he was living in the backyard cottage.

Advertisement

Court docs: Chilling details give insight into months leading up to deadly Phoenix house fire Court documents are giving chilling new details about the months leading up to a house fire that killed an 86-year-old woman in Phoenix. Information for this story was gathered from a news release by the Maricopa County Attorney's Office and a FOX 10 report on Nov. 13, 2023.