A man convicted of the 2008 slaying of a disabled military veteran in his Oceanside home was sentenced Monday to 26 years to life in state prison.

VISTA, Calif. — A man convicted of the 2008 slaying of a disabled military veteran in his Oceanside home was sentenced Monday to 26 years to life in state prison.

Jeffrey Roberson, 61, was convicted of first-degree murder for beating 51-year-old Cecil Zachary Jr. to death with a wooden log in his Molly Circle home, where a home care nurse later found the victim's body on June 19, 2008. The San Diego County District Attorney's Office said Zachary was paralyzed from the waist down due to a car crash and rarely left his bed.

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The case went cold until forensic DNA technology linked DNA from the log to Roberson years later. According to a prosecution sentencing brief, Roberson was sentenced to prison for an attempted murder case in 2013 and when he was set to be paroled 10 years later, his DNA was submitted to CODIS, the FBI's database containing DNA profiles for convicted offenders, where it was matched to the Oceanside homicide.

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Roberson was arrested in Spring Valley in February of 2025, at which point he admitted to investigators that he killed Zachary, but claimed he did so in self-defense, according to the D.A.

's Office. The prosecutor's brief states Roberson provided multiple different versions of the encounter, including that he witnessed two men burglarizing the home. One of the men struck Zachary with the log, which he tried to pull away from the victim's attacker, he claimed. He later admitted to beating Zachary with the log after claiming the victim pulled a gun on him, though police did not find a gun in the home, the brief states. Copyright 2026, City News Service, Inc.