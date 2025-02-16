Man Seeks $800 Million Bitcoin Lost in Landfill by Offering to Buy the Site

James Howells, a computer science analyst from South Wales, accidentally discarded a hard drive containing his Bitcoin private key in a landfill in 2013. Now, facing the imminent closure of the landfill, Howells has escalated his efforts to retrieve his lost fortune by offering to purchase the site. He proposes to excavate the landfill, recovering the hard drive and the associated Bitcoin worth an estimated $800 million.

A man is intensifying his years-long struggle to retrieve a hard drive containing a discarded Bitcoin key estimated to be worth around $800 million. James Howells has been persistently appealing to the Newport City Council in South Wales to grant him access to the massive landfill where he accidentally disposed of the drive in 2013, as reported by the New York Times.

Howells has proposed a novel solution: purchasing the landfill in Great Britain with the aim of locating the wallet before it closes permanently. He envisions a win-win scenario, where he recovers his lost fortune and the city benefits from the site's transformation. 'Seems like a better plan for me and the city,' Howells told the newspaper. 'The landfill gets cleaned. I get to dig for my hard drive.' He proposes clearing the trash and repurposing the site as a park or, alternatively, reinstating it as a landfill. Previously, Howells offered to fully finance the excavation process and share 25% of the recovered Bitcoin with the Newport City Council. However, a judge ruled that Howells lacked 'reasonable grounds' for his claim and deemed the prospect of success 'no realistic' if the case proceeded to a full trial. Now, with the city planning to close the landfill permanently, time is running out for Howells. The hard drive, a backup from an old gaming computer, contained the sole copy of his 51-character private key, essential for accessing his Bitcoin wallet. In the early days of cryptocurrency, Howells had mined Bitcoin as a hobbyist. However, he only realized the significance of his lost fortune months later. Despite his efforts, the Newport City Council maintains that the chances of Howells recovering the 12-year-old wallet are extremely low. 'This needle is very, very, very valuable — $800 million,' Howells said, emphasizing his determination. 'Which means I’m willing to search every piece of hay in order to find the needle.





