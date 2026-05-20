Man's Experiences with Circumcision and Its Impact on His Life

Thomas Miller shares his experiences of undergoing circumcision at a young age and how it has affected his life, including his self-esteem, love life, and physical discomfort.

Thomas Miller underwent circumcision - the surgical removal of the foreskin - as a baby and he says it has left him scarred for life.

He noticed it was problematic when he started secondary school, which made him feel different and not fit in. His experience also affected his love life as he has avoided intimacy for fear a partner might find his appearance unsightly. He has never had a long-term relationship, which he believes is partly due to his concerns over circumcision.

Additionally, he experiences discomfort and soreness from clothing irritating the end of his penis and now wears a soft, protective cup made of polyester to reduce friction





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Circumcision Thomas Miller Self-Esteem Love Life Phimosis Medically Unnecessary Circumcision Registration Regulation

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