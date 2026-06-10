Man's Chronic Migraine Traced to Brain Tapeworm from Undercooked Bacon

A 52-year-old man with worsening migraines was diagnosed with neurocysticercosis, a brain tapeworm infection linked to his habit of eating undercooked bacon. The rare case highlights the need for clinicians to consider parasitic causes in patients with changing headache patterns.

A 52-year-old man who had been suffering from worsening migraines discovered that the cause was a parasitic tapeworm infection in his brain, likely from his long-standing habit of eating undercooked bacon.

The patient, whose identity was not disclosed, had a history of migraines but reported that over the previous four months his headaches had become more frequent and severe, occurring nearly weekly and failing to respond to his usual medications. Concerned by the change, doctors ordered a CT scan of his head, which revealed multiple fluid-filled areas in the white matter of his brain-the network of fibers that enables communication between brain regions.

The findings prompted immediate hospitalization and further neurological evaluation, but initial lab tests were unremarkable. However, an MRI showed edema, or excess fluid in the brain, which can dangerously increase intracranial pressure. This led physicians to suspect neurocysticercosis, a parasitic infection caused by the larval stage of the pork tapeworm Taenia solium. The patient was referred to infectious disease specialists, who confirmed the diagnosis through testing.

The parasite's life cycle involves pigs as intermediate hosts. Humans become infected by ingesting cysts in undercooked pork or through fecal-oral contamination. In this case, the patient had never traveled to regions where the disease is endemic, except for a cruise to the Bahamas two years prior. He denied eating raw foods but admitted to a lifelong habit of consuming lightly cooked, non-crispy bacon.

The authors of the case report, published in the American Journal of Case Reports, noted that neurocysticercosis is rare in the United States, with only 1,300 to 5,000 new cases annually. It is more common in developing countries with poor sanitation, including parts of Asia, Latin America, sub-Saharan Africa, and Oceania. The authors emphasized the strong link between swine and the disease, pointing out that the condition is virtually absent in regions that prohibit pork consumption.

They also highlighted that increasing immigration from endemic areas has led to a rising prevalence in developed nations. To treat the infection, the man was prescribed two oral medications taken twice and three times daily for two weeks. Following treatment, his headaches improved, and follow-up scans showed regression of the brain cysts. Interestingly, the patient did not experience seizures, which are a common symptom of neurocysticercosis, but instead presented with migraines.

The case report authors stressed that changes in migraine frequency or character should prompt clinicians to investigate potential new pathologies, especially in patients with risk factors such as travel to endemic countries or dietary habits like undercooked pork consumption. They speculated that the patient likely initially contracted taeniasis, an intestinal tapeworm infection, from his undercooked bacon habit, and then autoinfected himself with neurocysticercosis through poor hand hygiene after fecal exposure.

This case underscores the importance of thorough patient histories and a high index of suspicion for unusual causes of chronic headaches





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tapeworm Neurocysticercosis Migraine Bacon Parasitic Infection

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

St. Joseph's Medical Center nurses allege chronic understaffing in class action lawsuitNurses at St. Joseph's Medical Center have filed a class action lawsuit against Prime Healthcare and Ascension Healthcare for 'chronically understaffing the hospital.'

Read more »

Nurses file lawsuit against Joliet hospital, alleging chronic understaffingFour current and former nurses at St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet have filed a lawsuit, alleging severe understaffing.

Read more »

City must take basic steps to fix chronic budget problemsIf our leaders can’t do their jobs, they should quit.

Read more »

New Study Warns of Increased Miscarriage Risk with Migraine 'Wonder Drug' on NHSResearch presented at the American Headache Society meeting suggests a 45% higher miscarriage risk associated with CGRP monoclonal antibodies used in early pregnancy, raising concerns despite existing NHS guidance.

Read more »