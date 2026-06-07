Man's Body Discovered in Lake Near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue in Avondale, Arizona

The man's body was found in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue in Avondale, Arizona. The man is estimated to be in his 30s, but his identity and the events leading up to his death remain unknown.

from SAT 9:00 AM MST until SAT 11:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and Vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ, Central Desertsfrom SUN 10:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Grand Canyon Country, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Western Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Kaibab Plateau, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountainsfrom SUN 11:00 AM MDT until SUN 9:00 PM MDT, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from MON 10:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Marble and Glen Canyons, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Mountains, White Mountainsfrom MON 11:00 AM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Chinle Valley, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264 Avondale Police discovered a man's body in a lake near Crimson Lane and Rosewood Avenue on Saturday afternoon.

The man is estimated to be in his 30s, but his identity and the events leading up to his death remain unknown.





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Avondale Arizona Lake Man's Body Crime Identity Death Lake Rosewood Avenue Crimson Lane

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