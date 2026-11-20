A woman is now presumed dead after she was swept away by raging floodwaters in Chino Hills.

The latest Southern California storm finished passing through Chino Hills on Thursday night, but firefighters continue to search for a woman's body after she was swept away in Chino Creek.

"We immediately deployed our swift water rescue team and found that the water condition was extremely treacherous," said Massiel Ladron De Guevara, spokesperson for the Chino Valley Fire Department. Firefighters said they were able to rescue a man who was also stranded in the raging floodwaters near Central Avenue and the 71 Freeway. They were not able to reach the woman they also saw in the water.

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"We've deployed our drone," Ladron De Guevara said. "We were able to get into some areas that we wouldn't be able to access and get some real-time views. Unfortunately, we were not able to locate the woman that was still in the water.

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" After an hours-long search, the rain stopped, and the water receded enough for a rescue team to wade through the flood channel. It's unclear if the victims were living here, but there are signs of an encampment in the thicket of trees and brush. Police said they visited the area on Wednesday to warn people that the approaching storm would make it unsafe.

"Extremely difficult to be able to pull someone from the water," Ladron De Guevara said. "These channels are designed to move a large amount of water at a very rapid pace. We ask the public to stay clear of them. They are dangerous, and there's no reason for anybody to be there. "Featured Local Savings